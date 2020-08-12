Mandatory QR code-based entry log system to be applied to wedding halls
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The mandatory entry log system will be applied to dining places of wedding halls starting next week to prevent further infections of the novel coronavirus in crowded venues in South Korea, health authorities said Wednesday.
Operators of wedding buffets should carry out the quick response (QR) code-based registration and demand that customers scan the codes or leave their personal information starting next Wednesday, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
The measures have been in place at indoor crowded establishments, such as bars, clubs and churches, to quickly track visitors since the country suffered a spike in COVID-19 cases from nightclubs in May.
The health authorities said wedding facilities will be subject to the strengthened safety guidelines, as family events such as weddings and funerals are expected to increase in the fall, especially around the Chuseok holiday in late September this year.
Under the guidelines for wedding venues, operators also have to provide hand sanitizers and plastic gloves at every table and ask all visitors to comply with social distancing rules.
At the same time, all customers of such dining places have to wear face masks and disinfect their hands or put on plastic gloves when visiting the serving stations.
In addition, all visitors and mourners at funerals are required to wear masks, and shaking hands is not recommended.
Authorities said funeral hall operators are also recommended to use the QR code system as a precautionary measure.
Those who violate the rules will face a fine of up to 3 million won (US$2,500) or be ordered to suspend business.
The country has been urging people to follow basic hygiene rules in small indoor meetings amid sporadic cluster infections tied to church gatherings and business marketing events.
On Wednesday, South Korea reported 54 new daily COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 14,714.
