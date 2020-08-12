Gov't to offer discount coupons worth 90.4 bln won in travel, arts, leisure sectors
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The government said Wednesday it plans to distribute discount coupons worth 90.4 billion won (US$76.2 million) in the travel, arts and leisure sectors to resuscitate domestic spending in the areas hit hard by the new coronavirus pandemic.
The culture ministry will offer the coupons in six areas -- lodging, travel, concerts, exhibitions, cinema and sports activities -- to 8.61 million people starting Friday on a first-come, first-served basis.
Money for the coupons comes from the 346.9 billion-won fund procured by the ministry from the government's third extra budget passed last month in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Discount coupons for lodging facilities worth 30,000 won and 40,000 won will be handed out to 1 million people per 27 online travel agencies, while 30 percent discounts will be granted to 150,000 customers of domestic travel products purchased through the website of travel agency Tourvis.
For concerts, discount coupons worth 8,000 won will be offered to 1.8 million customers, while coupons worth 6,000 won are to be handed to 1.76 million moviegoers.
Discounts worth 30,000 won will be granted to 400,000 users who have spent over 80,000 won a month at sports activity facilities in the past month.
"We not only hope to revive domestic spending but also for people fatigued by COVID-19 to inch closer towards normality by enjoying cultural and leisure activities," Culture Minister Park Yang-woo said.
Estimated financial losses caused by the new coronavirus since January in the areas of culture, sports and tourism in South Korea have surpassed 7 trillion won, the ministry projected last month.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
