Go to Contents Go to Navigation

10 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul

All Headlines 15:56 August 12, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Ten employees working at a local fast-food franchise have tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday, raising concerns over a possibly bigger outbreak.

The Lotteria employees were found to have met at the franchise restaurant near the Gunja subway station in the eastern Seoul ward of Gwangjin between 3:18 and 5:25 p.m. on Aug. 6, according to health authorities and the Seoul city government.

The attendees later visited two restaurants in the area, with nine more people joining them.

An employee who lives in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, first tested positive on Tuesday, and three others, all Seoul residents, also tested positive on the same day.

Additional infections were reported on Wednesday, bringing the number of cases to ten as of 2:30 p.m.

Officials are conducting epidemiological research to track down others who may have visited venues the employees visited or come into contact with those who were infected.

Some of the employees reportedly work at the fast-food brand's restaurants in Jongno ward in central Seoul. The Jongno ward office has disinfected the restaurants.

A Lotteria restaurant at Seoul Station in central Seoul is temporarily closed on Aug. 12, 2020, after company employees who held a meeting last week tested positive for the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#coronavirus #Lotteria
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!