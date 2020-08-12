(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES paras 2,5)
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- At least 11 employees at a local fast-food franchise have tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday, raising concerns over a possibly bigger outbreak.
Ten employees of Lotteria were found to have had a meetiing at the franchise restaurant near Gunja subway station in the eastern Seoul ward of Gwangjin between 3:18 and 5:25 p.m. on Aug. 6, according to health authorities and the Seoul city government.
They later visited two other restaurants in the area, with nine more people joining them.
An employee who lives in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, first tested positive on Tuesday, and three others, all Seoul residents, also tested positive on the same day.
Additional infections were reported on Wednesday, bringing the number of cases to 11 as of 6 p.m.
"(The people who participated in the meeting) did not wear masks while they met for a long time," an official at Central Disease Control Headquarters said.
Officials are conducting epidemiological research to track down others who may have visited venues the employees visited or come into contact with those who were infected.
Lotte GRS, which runs the franchise, said the meeting was not a regular meeting but one that was scheduled for participants to share management know-how.
The company closed and disinfected its restaurant near the Jonggak subway station in central Seoul on Tuesday after an employee there tested positive. It reopened on Wednesday.
The company has also closed seven other branches -- including those in the central Seoul wards of Jung and Yongsan -- to disinfect them.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
3
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
5
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
4
New daily virus cases spike to over 50 on church-linked infections
-
5
Trump suggests N.K. leader expected war with U.S.