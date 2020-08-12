Netmarble Q2 net profit up 124.2 pct. to 85.2 bln won
All Headlines 15:41 August 12, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 85.2 billion won (US$ 71.9 million), up 124.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 81.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 33.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 30.3 percent to 685.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 28.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
