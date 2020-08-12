KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HITEJINRO 44,950 UP 150
Yuhan 66,600 DN 2,600
CJ LOGISTICS 157,000 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 45,300 UP 200
DaelimInd 88,000 UP 700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13950 DN250
KiaMtr 45,250 DN 1,950
Donga Socio Holdings 106,000 UP 3,000
SK hynix 81,000 DN 300
Youngpoong 533,000 DN 25,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,550 UP 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,500 UP 1,950
SamsungF&MIns 178,500 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,100 DN 850
Kogas 26,450 UP 750
Hanon Systems 12,000 UP 1,100
SK 240,000 DN 500
SKC 91,000 UP 3,200
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,380 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,050 DN 1,950
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,030 UP 10
POSCO 208,500 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 64,400 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDS 172,500 UP 7,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,050 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 2,955 UP 25
DB INSURANCE 49,450 UP 750
SamsungElec 59,000 UP 800
NHIS 9,750 UP 210
SK Discovery 81,300 UP 4,000
LS 42,250 DN 650
GC Corp 295,000 DN 6,500
GS E&C 27,800 DN 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 475,500 UP 3,000
KPIC 120,000 0
GS Retail 34,950 UP 1,100
Ottogi 605,000 UP 15,000
IlyangPharm 84,800 DN 3,800
SamsungElecMech 139,500 UP 500
