KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 83,900 UP 3,500
IBK 8,800 UP 120
NamhaeChem 8,580 DN 480
DONGSUH 21,600 UP 200
BGF 4,330 UP 60
KG DONGBU STL 15,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 UP 9,000
PanOcean 3,745 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 29,700 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 19,250 UP 700
KT 25,600 UP 850
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL158000 UP6000
LOTTE TOUR 18,800 UP 1,350
LG Uplus 12,400 UP 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,400 UP 3,100
KT&G 88,300 UP 200
DHICO 9,090 UP 40
LG Display 13,150 0
Kangwonland 23,900 UP 850
NAVER 305,000 DN 6,500
Kakao 354,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 850,000 UP 10,000
DSME 25,500 DN 150
DSINFRA 7,790 UP 30
DWEC 3,615 UP 15
Donga ST 99,100 DN 1,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,600 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 414,500 DN 29,000
DongwonF&B 187,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 31,100 0
LGH&H 1,548,000 DN 25,000
LGCHEM 741,000 DN 17,000
KEPCO E&C 17,350 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,900 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 31,000 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 87,300 UP 4,300
Celltrion 302,000 DN 12,000
Huchems 16,850 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,800 UP 2,300
