Former lawmaker gets prison term for violating real estate law, corruption

She started to buy buildings and land, worth 1.4 billion won (US$1.18 million) in total, under the names of her nephew, acquaintances and a cultural foundation led by her husband, in an old district of Mokpo, about 410 kilometers south of Seoul, before the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) designated the area as a "modern history and cultural site" in December 2017, according to prosecutors. The transactions continued as recently as in January 2019, they said.