S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 12, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 August 12, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.672 0.664 +0.8
3-year TB 0.827 0.818 +0.9
10-year TB 1.373 1.345 +2.8
2-year MSB 0.733 0.725 +0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.192 2.183 +0.9
91-day CD 0.700 0.730 -3.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
3
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
Most Saved
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
5
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
4
New daily virus cases spike to over 50 on church-linked infections
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean central region under 49 days of rainy season, longest on record