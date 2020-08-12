Gallant to release remake of K-pop songstress BoA's 'Only One'
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Grammy-nominated American singer Gallant will release an English remake of "Only One," a 2012 hit song by K-pop soloist BoA, SM Entertainment said Wednesday.
The reimagined song, arranged in R&B style by Gallant, will be released digitally on Friday as part of "Our Beloved BoA," a retrospective project by SM celebrating the 20th anniversary of BoA's debut.
"Only One" was the lead track for BoA's seventh studio album of the same name released in 2012 and was written by the singer herself.
Baekhyun of K-pop boy band EXO and female singer Bolbbalgan4 have released remakes of BoA's "Garden In the Air" and "Atlantis Princess," respectively, as part of the project.
"As a longtime fan of BoA, Gallant decided to participate in this project to celebrate the 20th anniversary of BoA's debut," SM said.
BoA is one of the first K-pop artists who rose to overseas fame and is often credited for helping "hallyu," or the global popularity of Korean pop music, take root. She was the first Korean singer to top Japan's Oricon music chart with her first full-length album, "Listen to My Heart," in 2002.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
