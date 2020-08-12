Women's golf tour cancels 4th tournament as sponsors withdraw
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean women's golf tour has canceled its fourth tournament of the summer-fall period after corporate sponsors withdrew their commitments.
The Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) announced Wednesday that the KG·Edaily Ladies Open, scheduled for Sept. 4-6, will not be played, with both title sponsors having pulled out, citing financial trouble during the coronavirus pandemic.
In late July, the KLPGA announced the cancellation of three tournaments, also because of corporate sponsors' financial issues: HighOne Resort Ladies Open (Aug. 20-23), the Hanwha Classic (Aug. 27-30) and the All for You Renoma Championship (Sept. 10-13).
The Dayouwinia MBN Ladies Open, scheduled for Aug. 14-16, is the lone tournament left for this month. The tournament after that will be Sept. 18-20 OK Savings Bank Se Ri Pak Invitational.
The KLPGA began its 2020 season last December in Vietnam and then pressed pause as the novel coronavirus wreaked havoc on South Korea. The tour returned in May with the first major tournament of the season, the KLPGA Championship, and there had been no disruptions to the schedule until these recent cancellations.
As it stands, there will be two tournaments in September, four in October and two in November.
The LPGA Tour in the United States resumed at the end of July after a five-month hiatus, but many of the top-ranked South Korean players, including world No. 1 Ko Jin-young, are staying home for now, given the dire COVID-19 situation in America.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
3
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
5
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
4
New daily virus cases spike to over 50 on church-linked infections
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korean central region under 49 days of rainy season, longest on record