Public-private delegation to visit Paraguay for commuter rail project
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean delegation of government and business officials will depart for Paraguay this week as part of a bid for a US$500 million project to build a suburban railway connecting the capital city with a nearby town, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The visit, slated for Aug. 13-25, will include meetings with senior government officials in the South American country, followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the public railway agencies of the two countries, the ministry said in a release.
Paraguay is pushing for the commuter rail development project to link its capital, Asuncion, to a nearby town of Ypacarai.
"The visit to Paraguay marks the first visit to South America for a large-scale state infrastructure project since the COVID-19 outbreak, meaning that economic diplomacy with South America has resumed in earnest," the ministry said.
The government will also deliver to Paraguay equipment and technology needed to cope with the coronavirus pandemic as part of efforts to promote cooperation between the two countries.
The delegation includes officials from foreign and transport ministries and from Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corp. and Hyundai Engineering Co.
