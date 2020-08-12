LG Electronics joins hands with local partners for 6G tech
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. signed a deal Wednesday with local partners to develop 6G telecommunication technologies, the company said.
South Korea's No. 2 tech firm partnered with the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (KRISS), and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) to develop technologies for the next-generation wireless communications system.
The three will focus on researching terahertz frequencies and solutions that can deliver 1 terabyte-per-second data transmission speed.
LG said it expects the commercialization of 6G system in 2029, and that the technology will open the era of "Ambient Internet of Everything," where humans, objects, and space are connected with artificial intelligence solutions.
The latest partnership expands LG's collaboration with KAIST. Last year, LG opened a 6G research lab at KAIST in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, to develop core technologies for the 6G network.
