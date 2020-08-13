Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:05 August 13, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Environment ministry says dammed pools at 4 major rivers increase flood risks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lawmakers controlling real estate policies while owning shops, buildings (Kookmin Daily)
-- State-run water management firm leaves hole in dam management (Donga llbo)
-- Doctors to push ahead with strike Friday (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't doubles state aid for disaster relief, shelves talks on supplementary budget (Segye Times)
-- Avg. selling price for Seoul apartment jumps from 700 mln to 1 bln during Moon administration (Chosun Ilbo)
-- No. of unemployed people reaches 1.14 mln in July, worst in 21 years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Will Harris write new history as first black female VP in U.S.? (Hankyoreh)
-- Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi due in Seoul next week, speeding up prep for Xi Jinping's visit this year (Hankook Ilbo)
-- No. of unemployed people reaches 1.14 mln in July (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Prosecutors, financial watchdog ignored tips on Optimus fraud scandal: sources (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon replaces aides over real estate fiasco (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- New COVID-19 cluster traced to Lotteria store (Korea Herald)
-- Unemployment hits worst level in 21 years (Korea Times)
