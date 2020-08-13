(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 13)

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) provided an upbeat projection for Korea Inc. for 2020, revising its economic forecast upward to a 0.8 percent contraction from the 1.2 percent shrinkage it predicted in June. With that Korea became the first country among the 37 member nations to have its economic outlook upgraded by the OECD since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Albeit conditional on a premise that a second wave of infections does not occur in the second half, it is a small ray of sunlight to spark hope for a weary nation.