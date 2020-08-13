Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:11 August 13, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/26 Sunny 70
Incheon 28/25 Cloudy 20
Suwon 30/25 Sunny 70
Cheongju 31/26 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 32/26 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 29/25 Sunny 70
Gangneung 33/26 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 33/26 Sunny 20
Gwangju 31/26 Sunny 20
Jeju 34/27 Sunny 0
Daegu 35/25 Sunny 20
Busan 30/25 Sunny 20
(END)
