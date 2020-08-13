Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Thursday, led by overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 19.16 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,451.51 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index got off to a strong start, set to continue its winning streak to a ninth session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.05 percent to close at 27,976.84 on Wednesday (New York time), with the tech-laden Nasdaq composite advancing 2.13 percent.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.34 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix adding 0.74 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem hiked 3.51 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.87 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics slid 0.36 percent, while Celltrion gained 1.66 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.25 won from the previous session's close.
