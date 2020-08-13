Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Life Insurance Q2 net profit up 20.4 pct. to 78.8 bln won

All Headlines 09:50 August 13, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Life Insurance Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 78.8 billion won (US$ 66.6 million), up 20.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 122.9 billion won, up 118.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 14.3 percent to 5.53 trillion won.
