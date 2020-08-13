Main opposition takes first lead over ruling party in 4 yrs in Realmeter opinion poll

Realmeter's survey in the third week of October 2016 showed the UFP's predecessor Liberty Korea Party (LKP) garnering 29.6 percent in approval and the DP 29.2 percent. The DP's rating rose to 31.2 percent the following week, overtaking the LKP by 6.5 percentage points. The ruling party had since maintained the lead before it was overtaken by the UFP.