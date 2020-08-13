FCA Korea names new chief following ex-head's alleged sexual misconduct
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) Korea said Thursday it has named a marketing expert as managing director and president following his predecessor's alleged sexual misconduct.
Jake Aumann, 45, has served as chief of FCA's Chinese operations in the past two years and will begin his new position on Monday, the company said in a statement.
His predecessor Pablo Rosso has left the company over alleged sexual misconduct. He had served as president of FCA Korea since 2013.
An online public petition calling for a probe into Rosso's alleged sexual misbehavior was filed with the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on July 22.
Last month, FCA said it began an investigation into the matter. But on Thursday it didn't clarify whether the probe is under way.
In 2019, FCA sold 10,251 Jeep SUV models in South Korea, jumping 35 percent from 7,590 units a year earlier. It was the first time the Italian and American multinational carmaker sold more than 10,000 vehicles in one year since it entered the Korean market in 1992.
To boost sales in Korea, the company plans to add the Gladiator to its lineup in the third quarter. The current lineup is composed of the flagship Grand Cherokee, the Wrangler, the Cherokee, the Compass and the Renegade.
FCA Korea stopped selling non-SUV passenger vehicles in January 2018 as part of its reorganization of portfolios.
FCA is controlled by Exor N.V., an Italian holding company based in the Netherlands.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
