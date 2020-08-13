SK Telecom delivers Galaxy Note 20 via drive-through event
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. on Thursday delivered Samsung Electronics Co.'s new Galaxy Note 20 phones via a drive-through station, taking a cue from the country's drive-through coronavirus test centers, to reduce risks of infections.
Around 20 customers who pre-ordered the device arrived in taxis for the event at a parking lot in eastern Seoul, according to SK Telecom.
The mobile carrier said it prepared the event in line with social distancing measures amid the pandemic.
The phablet, which comes in two versions, will officially go on sale in the local market from Aug. 21.
SK Telecom said the larger-sized Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is currently the most popular variant, taking up 80 percent of the device's pre-orders.
Local telecom operators have strengthened "contactless" services as part of anti-infection measures.
KT Corp. partnered with a local food delivery business last month to strengthen delivery services for online purchases.
No. 3 mobile carrier LG Uplus Corp. will introduce digital kiosks at its flagship store in southern Seoul next month to allow customers to change their phone plans and buy USIM cards on their own.
