Samsung's advanced chip packaging solution ready for use

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday that its advanced chip packaging technology is now ready for use after the company succeeded in producing test chips with the solution that can improve speed and power efficiency of logic semiconductors.

Its silicon-proven 3D integrated circuit (IC) packaging technology, dubbed "eXtended-Cube" or simply "X-Cube," is now available for advanced process nodes including 7-nanometer, according to Samsung.

X-Cube allows ultra-thin stacking of multiple chips to make a logic semiconductor by leveraging through-silicon via (TSV) technology, a packaging solution using vertical electrical connection of chips instead of using wires.

"With Samsung's X-Cube, chip designers can enjoy greater flexibility to build custom solutions that best suit their unique requirements," the company said. "Enabled by 3D integration, the ultra-thin package design features significantly shorter signal paths between the dies for maximized data transfer speed and energy efficiency."

Samsung, currently the No. 2 player in the foundry industry, said it plans to continue working with global fabless customers to facilitate the use of its 3D IC solutions in next-generation high-performance applications including 5G and artificial intelligence.

This composite image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows chip design using 3D stacking architecture with its X-Cube technology (R) and regular chip design for logic semiconductors (L). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#Samsung Electronics #chip packaging
