The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 August 13, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.54 0.54
2-M 0.56 0.56
3-M 0.58 0.58
6-M 0.65 0.65
12-M 0.79 0.78
(END)
