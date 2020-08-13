Seoul stocks erase gains late Thursday morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares erased some of their earlier gains late Thursday morning, as investors weigh profit-taking.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.88 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,444.23 as of 11:20 a.m.
Large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.17 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.12 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem hiked 3.51 percent on high hopes for expanding EV battery markets.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.29 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors remained flat.
Pharmaceutical and game shares logged strong gains amid new coronavirus concerns.
Giant drugmaker Celltrion spiked 4.30 percent, as the company began selling COVID-19 diagnostic kits in the United States.
Top game publisher NCSOFT surged 5.18 percent on estimate-beating quarterly earnings. Its rival Netmarble also advanced 1.67 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver rose 0.49 percent, with its rival Kakao jumping 2.26 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,184.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.25 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
2
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
3
New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, local infections at over 1-month high
-
4
(LEAD) 10 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) Showers expected for S. Korea as record-long monsoon persists, heat advisory issued for some areas