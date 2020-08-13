Cosmax Q2 net income up 134.9 pct. to 13.8 bln won
All Headlines 11:35 August 13, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Cosmax Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 13.8 billion won (US$ 11.6 million), up 134.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 99.2 percent on-year to 26.2 billion won. Sales increased 14.1 percent to 379.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 49.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
Most Saved
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
2
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
3
New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, local infections at over 1-month high
-
4
(LEAD) 10 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) Showers expected for S. Korea as record-long monsoon persists, heat advisory issued for some areas