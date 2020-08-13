Ministry says probe into defector groups launched after sufficient explanations
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said on Thursday that it offered sufficient explanations to civic groups before launching an inspection of them, dismissing criticism that the probe has been forcefully carried out in an apparent bid to target North Korean defector organizations.
The unification ministry launched the probe beginning with 25 civic organizations registered at the ministry, including 13 organizations run by North Korean defectors this week, and plans to expand the inspection to include organizations in other sectors.
The probe came after the ministry canceled the licenses of two North Korean defector groups over the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets. U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation, Tomas Ojea Quintana, reportedly has said that he plans to inform the ministry of his opinion that the probe might stem from political considerations and be in violation of human rights.
"The government had contacted those groups individually and visited them to explain relevant procedures and reasons," a ministry official told reporters. "I would like to say that there has been nothing forcible."
Seoul has repeatedly dismissed criticism that the probe is targeting North Korean defector groups, saying that the organizations subject to the inspection were selected based on their annual performance reports.
Defector groups have denounced the inspection as an attempt to silence them after the North strongly protested anti-Pyongyang leafleting as a violation of an inter-Korean summit agreement and even blew up an inter-Korean liaison office building in June.
South Korea has promised to seek measures to block leafleting, including through legislation.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
2
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
3
New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, local infections at over 1-month high
-
4
(LEAD) 10 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) Showers expected for S. Korea as record-long monsoon persists, heat advisory issued for some areas