E-Mart swings to black in Q2
All Headlines 13:28 August 13, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 314.5 billion won (US$ 265.7 million), shifting from a loss of 26.6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 47.4 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 29.9 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 13.3 percent to 5.18 trillion won.
The operating loss was 40.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
