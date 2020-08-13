(LEAD) E-Mart swings to Q2 profit on one-off gains
(ATTN: REWRITES throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc., the country's largest discount store chain operator, said Thursday it shifted to a net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier on one-off gains.
E-Mart swung to a net profit of 314.5 billion won (US$265 million) for the April-June quarter from a net loss of 26.6 billion won in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
"Reduction in interest costs and proceeds from the sale of a property were reflected in the bottom line, offsetting sales decline at E-Mart stores," a company spokesman said.
Operating losses for the second quarter widened to 47.4 billion won from 29.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 13 percent to 5.19 trillion won from 4.58 trillion won during the same period.
Customers increasingly chose to shop at online malls instead of offline stores due to the new coronavirus outbreak in the June quarter.
In the January-June period, net profit soared to 359 billion won from 43.1 billion won a year earlier. Operating profit plunged 98 percent to 1 billion won from 44.4 billion during the cited period, and sales rose 13 percent to 103.99 billion won from 91.66 billion won.
(END)
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
2
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
3
New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, local infections at over 1-month high
-
4
(LEAD) 10 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) Showers expected for S. Korea as record-long monsoon persists, heat advisory issued for some areas