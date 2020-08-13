Doosan Infracore to develop virtual building simulator
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's No. 1 construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore Co. said Thursday that it will cooperate with a video game software development company to develop a virtual construction process simulator.
The simulator will help raise the efficiency of construction work management and prevent mistakes in mapping out construction work plans, Doosan Infracore said.
Unity Technologies Korea is a South Korean branch of Unity Technologies, a Danish-American video game software development company based in San Francisco in the United States.
The two companies will work to advance the virtual construction simulator to prevent errors and accidents at real construction sites, the construction equipment maker said.
Doosan Infracore has been reportedly put up for sale as cash-strapped Doosan Group has been struggling to tide over its cash crisis.
However, the group has yet to confirm the sale of its construction equipment company.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
