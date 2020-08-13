Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Infracore to develop virtual building simulator

All Headlines 13:51 August 13, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's No. 1 construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore Co. said Thursday that it will cooperate with a video game software development company to develop a virtual construction process simulator.

The simulator will help raise the efficiency of construction work management and prevent mistakes in mapping out construction work plans, Doosan Infracore said.

This illustration provided by Doosan Infracore Co. shows its unmanned and automatic control system Concept-X. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Unity Technologies Korea is a South Korean branch of Unity Technologies, a Danish-American video game software development company based in San Francisco in the United States.

The two companies will work to advance the virtual construction simulator to prevent errors and accidents at real construction sites, the construction equipment maker said.

Doosan Infracore has been reportedly put up for sale as cash-strapped Doosan Group has been struggling to tide over its cash crisis.

However, the group has yet to confirm the sale of its construction equipment company.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

