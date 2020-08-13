Kepco Plant Service & Engineering Q2 net income down 3.7 pct. to 42.3 bln won
All Headlines 14:27 August 13, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Kepco Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 42.3 billion won (US$ 35.7 million), down 3.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 35 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 55.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 0.1 percent to 328 billion won.
(END)
