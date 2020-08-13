Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Q2 net income up 82.5 pct. to 350.7 bln won

All Headlines 14:29 August 13, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 350.7 billion won (US$ 296.2 million), up 82.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 501.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 363.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 14 percent to 11 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!