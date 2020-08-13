Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Electric Power turns to black in Q2

All Headlines 14:46 August 13, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 202.9 billion won (US$ 171.3 million), swinging from a loss of 412.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 389.8 billion, compared with a loss of 298.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 0 percent to 13.07 trillion won.
