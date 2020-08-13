(LEAD) Korea Electric Power shifts to Q2 profit on low fuel
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), South Korea's state-run utility, said Thursday it shifted to a net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier on decreased fuel costs.
For the three months that ended on June 30, KEPCO swung to a net profit of 202.85 billion won from a net loss of 412.18 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
"Lower oil prices drove down liquefied natural gas and coal prices in the second quarter. As a result, the company's purchasing costs of LNG and coal decreased, giving a boost to the bottom line," a company spokesman said over the phone.
KEPCO also shifted to an operating profit of 389.81 billion won in the second quarter from an operating loss of 298.66 billion won a year ago. Sales remained unchanged at 13.07 trillion won during the same period.
From January to June, KEPCO swung to a net profit of 256.46 billion won from a net loss of 1.17 trillion won in the year-ago period.
The turnaround was helped by decreased fuel costs. Fuel purchasing prices fell to 15.8 trillion won in the first half of 2020 from 18.7 trillion won a year earlier.
The state utility also shifted to an operating profit of 820.36 billion won in the first half from an operating loss of 928.54 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 0.5 percent to 28.17 trillion won from 28.32 trillion won.
(END)
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
2
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
3
New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, local infections at over 1-month high
-
4
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
Pockets of COVID-19 cases among teenagers raise fear ahead of fall semester