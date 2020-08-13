8 more USFK-affiliated Americans test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Seven more American service members and a Department of Defense civilian contractor tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrivals in South Korea, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
Of them, three service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on a U.S. government chartered flight while the others arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, on commercial flights, it said.
They are now all at an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 patients at Camp Humphreys or the Osan base.
"None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community," the U.S. military said in a release.
The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 152, most of which were confirmed upon personnel's arrival here. USFK said it has not recorded an internal positive case since mid-April.
South Korea reported 56 new cases of the new virus Thursday, raising the total caseload to 14,770.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
2
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
3
New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, local infections at over 1-month high
-
4
(LEAD) 10 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) Showers expected for S. Korea as record-long monsoon persists, heat advisory issued for some areas