Samsung Life Insurance Q2 net income up 44.8 pct. to 469.8 bln won

All Headlines 15:41 August 13, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 469.8 billion won (US$ 397 million), up 44.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 550 billion won, up 35.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 8.2 percent to 7.63 trillion won.
