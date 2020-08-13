KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB HiTek 36,900 UP 2,200
Hanwha 25,850 DN 300
LGInt 16,250 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 6,380 DN 180
CJ 91,600 UP 500
JWPHARMA 37,800 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 187,000 UP 8,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,100 0
Kogas 26,600 UP 150
KISWire 16,450 UP 150
LotteFood 336,500 UP 2,500
KCC 159,500 UP 2,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13700 DN250
Donga Socio Holdings 107,500 UP 1,500
SK hynix 80,700 DN 300
Youngpoong 522,000 DN 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,100 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,500 DN 1,000
KiaMtr 44,900 DN 350
DB INSURANCE 49,300 DN 150
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,480 UP 100
SKC 89,500 DN 1,500
SBC 11,200 DN 300
SKNetworks 5,430 UP 60
ORION Holdings 14,000 UP 700
POONGSAN 25,100 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 6,040 UP 290
CHONGKUNDANG 170,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 379,000 UP 1,000
CJ CGV 24,450 UP 2,550
Shinsegae 222,500 UP 2,000
SGBC 30,450 DN 400
LotteChilsung 101,500 0
Hyosung 72,500 UP 200
Binggrae 61,000 UP 500
LOTTE 32,450 UP 200
GCH Corp 28,450 DN 750
CJ LOGISTICS 154,500 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 44,300 DN 1,000
DaelimInd 86,800 DN 1,200
