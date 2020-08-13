KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,200 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 33,800 0
Yuhan 65,200 DN 1,400
HITEJINRO 44,100 DN 850
BukwangPharm 37,000 DN 1,200
ILJIN MATERIALS 54,400 UP 200
TaekwangInd 708,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,620 DN 50
KAL 19,700 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,420 UP 40
LG Corp. 90,000 UP 1,400
AmoreG 59,000 UP 800
HyundaiMtr 170,000 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 16,500 DN 200
L&L 11,850 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,150 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 87,000 DN 300
Youngone Corp 26,950 UP 200
Netmarble 149,500 0
LGH&H 1,560,000 UP 12,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL163500 UP5500
SK Discovery 80,000 DN 1,300
Hanon Systems 12,750 UP 750
SK 237,500 DN 2,500
Hyundai M&F INS 24,500 UP 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,210 UP 180
POSCO 206,000 DN 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 65,300 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDS 170,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,950 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,100 UP 145
SamsungElec 58,700 DN 300
NHIS 9,730 DN 20
HMM 6,650 UP 270
LS 42,000 DN 250
GC Corp 286,500 DN 8,500
GS E&C 27,600 DN 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,750 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 471,000 DN 4,500
KPIC 119,000 DN 1,000
