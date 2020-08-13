SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,200 DN 1,000

ShinhanGroup 33,800 0

Yuhan 65,200 DN 1,400

HITEJINRO 44,100 DN 850

BukwangPharm 37,000 DN 1,200

ILJIN MATERIALS 54,400 UP 200

TaekwangInd 708,000 DN 6,000

SsangyongCement 5,620 DN 50

KAL 19,700 UP 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,420 UP 40

LG Corp. 90,000 UP 1,400

AmoreG 59,000 UP 800

HyundaiMtr 170,000 DN 2,000

BoryungPharm 16,500 DN 200

L&L 11,850 UP 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 28,150 DN 350

LGELECTRONICS 87,000 DN 300

Youngone Corp 26,950 UP 200

Netmarble 149,500 0

LGH&H 1,560,000 UP 12,000

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL163500 UP5500

SK Discovery 80,000 DN 1,300

Hanon Systems 12,750 UP 750

SK 237,500 DN 2,500

Hyundai M&F INS 24,500 UP 50

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,210 UP 180

POSCO 206,000 DN 2,500

SPC SAMLIP 65,300 UP 900

SAMSUNG SDS 170,000 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,950 DN 100

KUMHOTIRE 3,100 UP 145

SamsungElec 58,700 DN 300

NHIS 9,730 DN 20

HMM 6,650 UP 270

LS 42,000 DN 250

GC Corp 286,500 DN 8,500

GS E&C 27,600 DN 200

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,750 DN 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 471,000 DN 4,500

KPIC 119,000 DN 1,000

(MORE)