GS Retail 34,650 DN 300

Ottogi 599,000 DN 6,000

IlyangPharm 78,900 DN 5,900

F&F 97,700 DN 2,800

MERITZ SECU 3,575 DN 25

HtlShilla 78,700 UP 1,400

SamsungElecMech 137,500 DN 2,000

Hanssem 101,500 DN 1,000

TAEYOUNG E&C 18,550 DN 1,000

KSOE 90,300 DN 1,800

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,300 DN 50

OCI 63,000 DN 2,600

LS ELECTRIC 55,900 0

KorZinc 429,000 DN 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,650 DN 10

SYC 74,800 UP 2,200

HyundaiMipoDock 32,500 DN 600

KumhoPetrochem 97,700 UP 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 191,000 UP 1,500

Mobis 228,000 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,100 UP 150

HDC HOLDINGS 10,750 DN 550

S-1 94,900 UP 100

KEPCO 21,550 UP 850

S-Oil 63,600 DN 700

IS DONGSEO 46,700 UP 650

Hanchem 161,000 DN 1,500

DWS 23,650 UP 50

UNID 50,000 UP 500

HYUNDAI WIA 46,150 DN 550

SamsungSecu 32,950 DN 50

DAEKYO 3,975 DN 5

GKL 13,800 0

Handsome 33,900 UP 100

Asiana Airlines 4,345 DN 155

COWAY 85,300 DN 3,400

LOTTE SHOPPING 83,700 DN 200

IBK 8,820 UP 20

SKTelecom 242,000 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 53,400 UP 600

(MORE)