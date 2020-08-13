KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 34,650 DN 300
Ottogi 599,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 78,900 DN 5,900
F&F 97,700 DN 2,800
MERITZ SECU 3,575 DN 25
HtlShilla 78,700 UP 1,400
SamsungElecMech 137,500 DN 2,000
Hanssem 101,500 DN 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 18,550 DN 1,000
KSOE 90,300 DN 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,300 DN 50
OCI 63,000 DN 2,600
LS ELECTRIC 55,900 0
KorZinc 429,000 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,650 DN 10
SYC 74,800 UP 2,200
HyundaiMipoDock 32,500 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 97,700 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 191,000 UP 1,500
Mobis 228,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 27,100 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,750 DN 550
S-1 94,900 UP 100
KEPCO 21,550 UP 850
S-Oil 63,600 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 46,700 UP 650
Hanchem 161,000 DN 1,500
DWS 23,650 UP 50
UNID 50,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 46,150 DN 550
SamsungSecu 32,950 DN 50
DAEKYO 3,975 DN 5
GKL 13,800 0
Handsome 33,900 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 4,345 DN 155
COWAY 85,300 DN 3,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 83,700 DN 200
IBK 8,820 UP 20
SKTelecom 242,000 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 53,400 UP 600
(MORE)
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
2
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
3
New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, local infections at over 1-month high
-
4
(LEAD) 10 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) Showers expected for S. Korea as record-long monsoon persists, heat advisory issued for some areas