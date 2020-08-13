KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HyundaiElev 46,100 UP 50
NamhaeChem 8,710 UP 130
SamsungEng 12,600 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,300 UP 450
DONGSUH 22,250 UP 650
BGF 4,320 DN 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 47,900 DN 650
LOTTE TOUR 18,950 UP 150
LG Uplus 12,300 DN 100
NCsoft 897,000 UP 47,000
DSINFRA 7,870 UP 80
KG DONGBU STL 14,600 DN 400
KT&G 88,000 DN 300
DHICO 9,010 DN 80
LG Display 13,250 UP 100
KT 25,500 DN 100
PanOcean 3,820 UP 75
Kangwonland 23,500 DN 400
NAVER 307,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 360,500 UP 6,500
Daesang 26,650 DN 350
Hanmi Science 65,700 UP 2,800
DSME 25,000 DN 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,900 UP 12,500
CheilWorldwide 18,800 DN 450
DWEC 3,510 DN 105
Donga ST 98,500 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,000 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 414,000 DN 500
DongwonF&B 184,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 31,000 DN 100
KEPCO E&C 17,500 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 126,500 UP 7,000
SAMSUNG CARD 29,950 UP 250
LGCHEM 737,000 DN 4,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 98,000 UP 2,800
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,850 DN 150
Celltrion 308,500 UP 6,500
Huchems 16,750 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 115,000 DN 1,500
