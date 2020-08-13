S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 13, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 August 13, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.667 0.672 -0.5
3-year TB 0.815 0.827 -1.2
10-year TB 1.362 1.373 -1.1
2-year MSB 0.728 0.733 -0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 2.184 2.192 -0.8
91-day CD 0.670 0.700 -3.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
Most Saved
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
2
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
3
New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, local infections at over 1-month high
-
4
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
Pockets of COVID-19 cases among teenagers raise fear ahead of fall semester