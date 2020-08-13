Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai launches Avante N Line compact

All Headlines 17:18 August 13, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday launched the Avante N Line compact model in the domestic market as it strives to boost sales amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Avante N Line comes with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbocharged engine that doles out 204 horsepower. It is available either with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed double-clutch transmission, the company said in a statement.

This photo, provided by Hyundai Motor, shows the Avante N Line compact. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

The Avante N Line is being sold at the starting price of 22 million won (US$18,600).

The all-new model is distinguished by low and wide styling. It comes with Hyundai's signature cascading grille, motorsport-inspired air intake and 18-inch alloy wheels with larger brakes, it said.

The Avante compact is sold as the Elantra in overseas markets.

The N Line brand sits between Hyundai Motor's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving while N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles, it said.

Hyundai already offers the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as several N Line models, such as the i30 N Line, in select markets.

Hyundai said it will add the Sonata N Line with a 2.5 gasoline turbocharged engine to the N Line lineup within this year.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai-Avante N Line
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!