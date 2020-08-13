Pompeo wishes Koreans well for Liberation Day
WASHINGTON, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday wished the Korean people well on the occasion of Liberation Day.
The Aug. 15 holiday marks Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
"On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend best wishes to the Republic of Korea and Koreans everywhere on the occasion of their National Day," Pompeo said in a statement.
"The enduring strength of our alliance is a force for the advancement of democracy, prosperity, and freedom in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world," he said.
"We celebrate the shared values, people-to-people ties, and long-standing friendship that make up the strong bond between our two countries and form the foundation of our work together when tackling global challenges," he added.
Pompeo wished the Korean people a peaceful National Day, saying he looks forward to their continued partnership.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
2
New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, local infections at over 1-month high
-
3
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
4
(2nd LD) 11 fast-food franchise employees test positive for COVID-19 in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area at risk of spike in virus cases, local infections at over 1-month high