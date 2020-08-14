Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 August 14, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/26 Rain 90

Incheon 26/25 Rain 90

Suwon 29/25 Sunny 90

Cheongju 32/26 Sunny 70

Daejeon 32/26 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 28/25 Rain 80

Gangneung 33/26 Sunny 70

Jeonju 34/26 Sunny 20

Gwangju 32/26 Cloudy 10

Jeju 36/28 Sunny 0

Daegu 36/25 Sunny 20

Busan 32/25 Cloudy 10

