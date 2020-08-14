Two Dongdaemun market merchants diagnosed with coronavirus, Seoul city says
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- A married couple running a shop in Seoul's Dongdaemun Market has been confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus, the city government said Friday, as the virus continues to spread, especially in the capital and nearby Gyeonggi Province.
The store is located in Tongil Shopping Mall, home to more than 600 shops selling clothing-related materials, such as zippers and buttons.
They tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and health authorities have since been tracing their contacts, according to the city.
New confirmed cases in major traditional markets in central Seoul have put health and quarantine authorities on heightened alert. A total of 10 infections were linked to the Namdaemun Market, the nation's largest traditional market and one of the hottest tourist spots among foreigners, earlier this week.
The local government has sent text messages advising citizens with coronavirus symptoms after visiting Tongil Shopping Mall, especially between Aug. 3 and 8, to get tested.
So far, 13 people were found to have had contact with the couple during the period.
South Korea announced Thursday in a daily update that 56 coronavirus cases had been added, including 47 local infections.
It marked the second consecutive day that new virus infections were tallied above 50.
The government has left the door open for tightening social-distancing regulations again.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
2
Local virus cases at over 4-month high, strict social distancing under review
-
3
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area at risk of spike in virus cases, local infections at over 1-month high
-
4
New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, local infections at over 1-month high
-
5
Foreign ministry neither confirms nor denies senior Chinese official's plan to visit Seoul