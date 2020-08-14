Samsung launches mobile device care service in S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday launched a comprehensive mobile device care service in South Korea as the company boosts its after-sales support for customers.
Samsung Care+ is a monthly mobile care plan that offers extended warranty, damage coverage and repair services. Such a service has been already launched in countries like the United States, Britain and India.
Subscribers to the care program can get discounts when they repair their mobile devices at Samsung service centers, without paperwork. They can also request repair service workers to visit their homes to fix mobile devices.
The care program offers an extended warranty for free. Users can get a three-year warranty on smartphones and two-year warranty on tablets, earphones, smartwatches and laptops under the service.
Consumers are allowed to register for the care service within 30 days of their purchase of Samsung products. For smartphone buyers, they can subscribe to the service within 30 days after making their first phone call.
The price of the monthly care service varies on device and coverage. For smartphones, it will charge between 4,900 won (US$4) and 13,500 won a month.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book
-
1
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
(LEAD) Lotteria case raises alert over additional infections in greater Seoul area
-
2
Local virus cases at over 4-month high, strict social distancing under review
-
3
(LEAD) Greater Seoul area at risk of spike in virus cases, local infections at over 1-month high
-
4
New virus cases above 50 for 2nd day, local infections at over 1-month high
-
5
Foreign ministry neither confirms nor denies senior Chinese official's plan to visit Seoul