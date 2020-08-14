Gyeonggi governor emerges as front-runner in poll of presidential hopefuls
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung has surpassed Democratic Party Rep. Lee Nak-yon for the first time in a popularity poll of South Korea's prospective presidential candidates, pollster Gallup Korea said Friday.
In a Gallup survey conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, Gov. Lee was favored by 19 percent of respondents, beating out his political rival Rep. Lee, who obtained support from 17 percent. Gallup said it asked the pollees to pick their favorite presidential hopeful without presenting candidate names.
Rep. Lee, who formerly served as prime minister, had held onto the top post in surveys of presidential hopefuls for seven months but was overtaken by Gov. Lee for the first time, Gallup said.
Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl remained in third place with a popularity rate of 9 percent, while former presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, who heads the minor People's Party, and independent lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo garnered support from 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively, the pollster noted.
