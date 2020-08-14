S. Korea develops smoke canister capable of blocking infrared search
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has successfully developed a smoke canister that can block an enemy's infrared search of its forces, the arms procurement agency said Friday.
Samyang Chemical Co. developed two versions of the canister -- one for use on the ground and the other in water -- under a five-year government-commissioned project, the Defense Acquisition and Procurement Administration said.
When put into force, the new canister is expected to drastically improve the military's operational capabilities by hampering an enemy's monitoring of its movement, the agency said.
The new canister was developed using low-toxic smoke agent to minimize its impact on troops' health, as well as on the environment, and was assembled using only parts manufactured by South Korean companies, it said.
"Its functions are comparable to the U.S. military's floating smoke pot while the price is lower," an official said, vowing to continue cooperation with the firms that took part in the production for its exports.
