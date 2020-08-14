Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 August 14, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Aug. 7 -- Trump says he will make deals with N.K. very quickly if reelected

12 -- N. Korea's No. 3 official visits flood-hit area, calls for quick rehabilitation

-- U.S. homeland missile defense 'very effective' against N.K. ICBM's: top general

14 -- N.K. leader warns against accepting outside flood aid due to virus risk
(END)

