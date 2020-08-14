Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung reports virus-infected worker at chip plant, production unaffected

All Headlines 15:17 August 14, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday that a worker at its semiconductor plant in South Korea has been infected with the new coronavirus, but its chip production is not affected.

The world's largest memory chip producer said an employee of a subcontractor at its foundry factory in Hwaseong, just south of Seoul, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Samsung said it has disinfected areas where the virus-infected employee had visited. Those suspected to have come in contact with the employee were ordered to self-isolate themselves.

However, Samsung said its chip production facilities are operating as normal.

Earlier this month, Samsung opened an in-house virus testing center inside its plant in Hwaseong so that the company can quickly learn about coronavirus results of thousands of its employees and workers of its subcontractors.

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Aug. 3, 2020, shows a virus testing clinic inside the company's plant in Hwaseong, south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

#Samsung #virus
