KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 162,000 UP 2,500
AmoreG 59,700 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 167,000 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 35,450 DN 1,550
ILJIN MATERIALS 54,000 DN 400
DB HiTek 36,900 0
CJ 89,200 DN 2,400
Hyundai M&F INS 24,050 DN 450
Hanwha 26,450 UP 600
LGInt 16,350 UP 100
JWPHARMA 37,600 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 6,450 UP 70
SBC 11,350 UP 150
SYC 72,000 DN 2,800
SamsungHvyInd 5,750 UP 100
SKCHEM 386,000 DN 50,000
DHICO 9,680 UP 670
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,300 DN 6,600
SKNetworks 5,450 UP 20
Daesang 26,250 DN 400
NEXENTIRE 5,870 DN 170
CHONGKUNDANG 180,500 UP 10,500
KISWire 16,300 DN 150
LotteFood 333,000 DN 3,500
LG Corp. 86,000 DN 4,000
KAL 19,500 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,210 DN 210
SsangyongCement 5,580 DN 40
TaekwangInd 713,000 UP 5,000
Yuhan 64,000 DN 1,200
CJ LOGISTICS 154,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 45,900 UP 1,600
DaelimInd 87,200 UP 400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13950 UP250
KiaMtr 44,400 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,600 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 32,700 DN 1,100
HITEJINRO 41,350 DN 2,750
Donga Socio Holdings 107,000 DN 500
SK hynix 80,200 DN 500
